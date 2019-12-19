Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

That would help. Mostly if you can catch the Vikings blitzing. But their linebackers are so fast, they recover quickly and so it's easier said than done.
Suggs, no. Samuels, I think you mean Emanuel. Maybe.
OK, national anthem. Hang on.
Nice rendition from former Packer/Viking Esera Tuaolo.
Just a quick note. We're going to have lots of people on tonight and that means the comments will be flying in, so I apologize ahead of time if I don't get to yours. Keeping them short will help your chances.
Packers called heads, it was tails. Vikings defer and will kick.
Touchback, Packers take over at the 25.
Two tight ends to start. Play-action on first down.
Looked like a little early contact there.
Aaron Jones on the screen and he coughs it up. Was short of the first down and then lost it.
Definitely out. Ball is at the Vikinngs 10-yard line.