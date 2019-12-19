Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

I'm partial to the Metrodome. My ears were always ringing after games there.
I think you have to say this defines their team to some degree. But nothing is final. They could win this game and lose in the first round of the playoffs. But if they get blown out tonight, we have a pretty good idea of who they are.
No, I don't think he will unless there is an injury.
It will be the safeties - Adrian Amos, Ibraheim Campbell and Darnell Savage. Maybe some Blake Martinez, maybe in a surprise, Josh Jackson.
I wrote a story about it this week. What, no subscription?
I know that Lazard, Allison and Kumerow can block. They're physical. They'll try to use that against smaller CBs like Mike Hughes and MacKenzie Alexander.
He's effectively the No. 2. Allison might get more snaps, but that's because he's usually the slot guy and plays in most 3 WR sets.
He really does need to pull few out. He's been pretty conservative when it comes to bringing more than four rushers. But you also have to be careful because Diggs and Thielen can kill you one-on-one.
No, I think that's a legitimate opinion. They had success with both backs in the first meeting. But Vikings picked up on how to defend it so I don't know how much they'll do it today.