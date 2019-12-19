Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

They are looking at NT Kenny Clark's left foot or ankle.
Packers have run 19 times for 96 yards.
Thanks for the update. Big loss for them.
Not a bad call to run it there. Brings up third and 2. Have option to run it here again.
Great job of coming back to the ball by Adams. if he doesn't Rhodes breaks that up. Great use of those strong hands.
Vikings D might be getting tired. TOP: GB, 26:05, MV 14:38.
First and 10 at the 12 and there goes Aaron Jones for the TD. Great call to run it away from Harrison Smith and good block from Lazard.
RB Aaron Jones has 16 carries for 86 yards and a TD. Jamaal Williams has six carries for 33 yards.
Packers have outgained Vikings, 295 to 106.
NT Kenny Clark is back on the field for the Packers.
Cousins and Rodgers have been equally off with their accuracy tonight.