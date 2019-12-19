Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Holes close really quickly with the Vikings. Jones had a crease that I've seen him take for 8 yards. Got 4 on this one.
Trying to go deep to Lazard has not been much of a plan tonight. I'm not sure why they're expecting him to run by people.
That's what Lazard is good at doing. Give LaFleur credit for acknowledging it.
Vikings set an attendance record today. First time over 67,000.
Offensive line is really creating some movement upfront.
Thought there was going to be more Kumerow today, but there hasn't
Rodgers had Lazard deep over the middle but by the time he got off Adams it was too late.
Sack sets up third and 18.
Nice hit by Anthony Harris. Kumerow had that in his hands and Harris blasted him.
Scott with a beauty. 45 yards and a fair catch. Puts Vikings at teh 23.
I don't think you can classify that a drop. It was a great pass, but Harris threw his forearm into the ball before Kumerow could put it away.
It's been both. Rodgers has thrown behind receivers numerous times, but receivers aren't consistently getting open either. It's a combination.
A lack of identity. Are they McCarthy's call it at the line offense or LaFleur's wide zone / play action team.
I doubt anyone thought the Packers were going to dominate the Vikings OL this way. But it's been a gold rush.
Za'Darius Smith gets another sack splitting a double team and sacking Cousins on his way down.
That was a big, big mistake. Blown coverage. Looks like Sullivan needed to drop deeper in that zone, but I'm not certain.
Vikings are moving it now. One play, lost of momentum.
Until Kevin King picks off Cousins and turns the momentum around.
Kenny Clark is down on his back and not getting up.
That's a 39-yard return for King on the interception.
Kenny Clark walking off the field very gingerly.
I did not see what happened to him. I wonder if he was blocking when it happened.