Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

They've done a good job on him thus far. Z. Smith a handful tho.
They haven't done it yet...curious if they will.
I can't recall - we'll keep an eye out.
Ok, Tim is back with my coffee and a s'more. Enjoy all and happy holidays!
All right, time for the second half.
I think the Packers have a lot to do with that. They've shut down the run game and taken away the play-action from Cousins.
Jaire Alexander right on top of Diggs and Cousins sails it over his head.
Ervin muffs the punt and quickly gets on top of it. That is fumble No. 4 for the Packers.
You have to give the Packers credit for the defense they've played. But don't forget Minnesota's best offensive player is hurt. So that has something to do with it.