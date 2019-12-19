Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

We don't get drops "live" unfortunately...
Yeah, 10 points off the turnovers. Vikings aren't really doing much here TBH. I know the Packers aren't, yet, but hard to think this team wouldn't be shutting the Vikings out without the extra possessions.
I don't care for the Simpsons actually.
I think so. We saw it last year, but hard to go hard on that considering he was playing on a broken leg and torn knee. But he's healthy. But he's also a year older.
Three of us had this exact convo on one of the Lazard "drops" - we were like it was half-and-half throw and hands...
Not many - I think they're doing what they want to do for the most part. The message will be protect the ball no doubt.
Oh, that's impossible to say. But that 15-1 Packers team that lost at home to the NYG has to rate as one of the flimsiest top seeds because of that. Time will tell on this team...
And there's only one on this field who even knows what the playoffs look like.
Not sure about that but I do know he's missed some open looks elsewhere tonight for sure.
Good point - but there are enough spots for sustained drives. It's already been shown. Packers haven't kept the ball however.
Nah, there are guys open. It can be a combination of things, as it usually is. But the QB isn't having a "typical" year...or typical game tonight.
Not sure it's typical. I think Brees still moves around well in the pocket, but his arm isn't there. Rivers...same. Rodgers, I think the feet are looser and he's losing power/accuracy.
Haven't seen a false start. They seem to be getting protections right.
All the toys. I've been great in 2019.
That's part of it, and they will. The QB also likes to run it down, to be honest. Both factors have a role.