Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

It's like pitch and catch with Adams.
They've got enough time to try a fade or even -- gasp - run the ball.
I wasn't sure if Rodgers was going to see Jamaal Williams. He was wide open in the flat and Rodgers was looking for something else. Quickly checked over to Williams.
Wow, they just burned a timeout. Unbelievable. There goes their chance to run the ball.
Rodgers to Adams in the corner and the ball is behind Adams. That ball has to be in front of him.
Crosby finishes the half with a 19-yard field goal. VIKINGS 10, PACKERS 9.
Probably not, but I like your thought. It's still better to be at the 1.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 18 of 30 for 156 yards and an interception, 59.9 rating.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 4 of 12 for 39 yards and a TD, 71.2 rating.