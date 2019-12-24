Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Packers have run the ball 14 times for 66 yards against the Vikings.
Rodgers has Lazard open on a post route and Lazard lets it bounce off his hands. Ball was a litltle high, but he could have caught it.
If Packers don't have the threat of the run, their offense is kaput.
They cannot sit back and throw out of shotgun. It's not going to work against the Vikings. Even in 2-minute, they should have run the ball.
It's the only thing that slows down the pass rush.
Yes, they had a false start.
He got his hands on it. If you get your hands on it, you've got a chance. Adams caught that pass on the play he fumbled.
The Vikings badly need a plan of how to block Za'Darius Smith, because he's killing them.
I think work on the jugs machine might be in order this week. Tramon Williams with a near interception. Receiver did a nice job of stripping it .
Good pressure up the middle by Vitale forces a 40-yard punt. Packers still have plenty of time to score. 55 seconds and two timeouts.
Rodgers is really off today. Just sailed that throw over Allison's head.
Huge breakdown in coverage on Vikings' part. Totally fooled linebacker Eric Wilson with two crossing routes.
Graham nearly coughs it up on the sideline. Packers recovered.
Looking at the replay, that may be a fumble.
I think that's a fumble. That might cost the Packers a couple of yards and the clock will start as soon as the ref spots it.
It's a 10-second runoff, too.
So they lost yards and time.
It is ruled a fumble, third of the day.
Packers have the ball at the 39 with 43 seconds left.
OK, my bad. Packers did use a timeout there.
Ball is now at the 15 with 16 seconds left.