Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Adams with a great catch, but he doesn't put it away firm enough and Smith with the strip.
Oh, you have to be kidding me. Vikings had a sure TD!
Great play call except that you had a WR throwing to a QB.
Vikings going for it on fourth down.
Packers survive a turnover again. Vikings have scored 10 points on three turnovers, two deep in Packers territory.
Packers defense has held Vikings to 63 yards.
We've hit the 2-minute warning, folks.
No, I haven't seen him yet. Anyone else see him on the field?
Maybe they're saving him for a surprise in the second half.