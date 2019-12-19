Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Rodgers with the right decision to throw that away. I'm not sure what they were looking for with Vitale motioning to WR.
Whatever it was, Vikings didn't bite on it.
Rodgers with a dangerous throw into the end zone. Nearly picked off. Danielle Hunter with a little pressure there and Rodgers spun out of the pocket.
Crosby from 33 yards.... it's good. VIKINGS 10, PACKERS 6.
They really need a tight end who can threaten the middle of the field. The play before, Lewis was too slow on the post route.
Yes, great play by Allison to break that up.
Yeah, that play really did screw them up. I'll be interested to know what they were looking for there.
When have I hid that fact.
Probably that Adams crosser that got a bunch of yards in the first quarter.
Wow, Za'Darius Smith just thrwarted a potential long run. All by himself.
Za'Darius Smith doing what he's been doing all year, terrorizing QBs. Right off the edge against Riley Reiff and Reiff was stuck in cement.
Ervin one broken tackle away from a big return.
Vikings are going to have to start doubling Z. Smith a little more. That will help with coverage on the WRs. But really, aside from Diggs' TD, the wideouts haven't done much.
He fumbled and the Jags cut him.