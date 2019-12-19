Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Packers are getting some movement in the run game.
Nice call on the quick pitch to Jones. The blocking was good. Kumerow sealing the edge so Jones could get the first down.
Just great vision by Jones. I could see that hole open up late up here. I'm not sure how he saw it.
Good play-action call on short yardage. You have two downs to play with.
Vikings are going to challenge the catch, I believe.
Still have two downs to get the first.
Yes, they just showed the replay here, it's definitely a drop.
Ball was out and on the ground
Crowd juiced for this third down play.
Very nice audible at the line of scrimmage. May have even been a dummy audible to make Vikings think he was going to a hot read.
Tyler Ervin on the jet sweep only this time Rodgers gives the ball to Jamaal Williams. Gain of 5.
Quick toss gets Jones to the outside again. Tonyan close to getting called for holding, but he smartly raises his arms at the last second.
Vikings play a lot of man coverage. Adams just read the corner playing off and broke his route to the sideline. Easy pitch and catch.
Kumerow brings the heat with that lead block on the Jones run.