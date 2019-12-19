Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Yes, I believe they should. And stay out of the shotgun. Their run game is so much better when he's under center.
I don't think it's the difference in the game. I don't think he would have made a huge difference in the pass game. I thought he was doing a decent job blocking though.
2nd and 18 coming up. Not a spot you want to be in against Vikings.
Rodgers waits for Adams to clear to the other sideline and S Anthony Harris jumps the route for the INT.
Anthony Harris' interception is just the third QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown against the Vikings since Zimmer became coach.
There's your retort. Quick TD following an INT. Packers' worst nightmare.
Alexander beat one-on-one down the sideline by Stefon Diggs. Alexander caught up but he had no vision to the ball because he was trying to catch up.
He can't because he's trailing. He has to catch up first. If he turns he loses Diggs even more.
Not true. You're not counting all the plays they don't throw at him. He's going to be just fine.
Ervin back, another touchback.