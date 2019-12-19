Live game blog: Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Hello everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog. Who's ready for some Packers-Vikings?
It's time to get some more info on what the playoff seeding is going to be.
As you might know, if the Packers win, they clinch the NFC North. If they lose, they can still win the North by beating Detroit.
Good question. I believe it might be for ILB B.J. Goodson.
Well, if he doesn't want to get clobbered not many at all. Can't hold it against the Vikings.
Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball.
I can see you! (not reallly, sorry)
It might. I agree that it's crazy not to have Sternberger active. I think he's been doing a good job blocking, better than Tonyan. But they may not be using tight ends much today. They might try to spread out the Vikings and take advantage of their corners.
I haven't partaken in any yet. Started out with soday.
Well, this is full articial turf, so everyone knows what cleats to wear on this surface. You don't wear long cleats on turf. In GB, you have to decide whether you want to risk slipping with shorter cleats.