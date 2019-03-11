Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Scott back on track with a nice punt down to the 8.
Bosa has had two sacks in each of the last two games. Might be time to double him.
They've gone with all kinds of different formations and personnel groupings. Doesn't matter if you can't block one-on-one.
Let's see what happens in the second half. That will be the true test.
This series it's Alexander and Tony Brown with Tramon in the slot.
Here comes a big third down if the Packers want to get on the board this half.
Great call by Rivers audibling to that run. Saw a gap open and went to it.
Defense has only given up one big play today, but they can't get off the field.
Have to with three WRs and Henry out there.
I'm assuming he is, we haven't gotten official word.
Not in the condition he's in now. Maybe before he got hurt last year.
Not true. He's third on the team in quarterback pressures. He has not been dominant, but to say he's not done anything is wrong.
Pettine starting to bring a little pressure, but when you do that you leave Blake Martinez on Melvin Gordon.