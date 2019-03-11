Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Pretty much season-ending. I'd doubt he'd be ready.
I'ad say 65-70%. There's still a pretty loud LA contigent.
Flag down a the end of that run.
Not sure if it was a facemask or hold.
Illegal block to the back on the Packers.
Turns a second and 5 into second and 10. Not smart.
Packers are a penalty machine today and it's killiing them.
You can't sustain an offense with all those long down and distances.
Chargers played a zone and dared Rodgers to throw it deep. LaFleur has to come up with something to beat this defense.
Close but no cigar on that screen to Allison. They're going to have to punt again.
And now we have some pushing and shoving. Flags down.
Unnecessary roughness on the Chargers is going to bail out the offense.
That's a big-time bail out.
Looks like he was pulling Linsley's facemask.
Penalty was on S Rayshawn Jenkins.
That's all Aaron Jones there. Melvin Ingram nearly brought him down from behind after smoking Bulaga.
It's not one guy breaking down on the offensive line. That time it was Linsley giving up a pressure up the middle.
Probably should treat this as four-down territory. Wouldn't hurt to run it here.
Rodgers going for it all when he probably had Williams crossing for close to a first down.
If he hits Williams he's got a chance for a first down, but at the very least it's fourth and short.