Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Rodgers took a hit from Bosa after delivering that first-down pass to Adams.
They probably need to do a little more of that if they're going to have success today. They had a fullback and Allen Lazard in the game to block.
Another false start. Bakhtiari this time.
Yes. He wouldn't be playing if he couldn't.
Not much open there, Chargers doing a nice job in the secondary. Rodgers has to remember what got him here, some of those dump offs to Jones and the tight ends. Can't get it all back at once.
That time it was Billy Turner getting used by Melvin Ingram. Packers need to stay out of third and 10, suffice it to say.
Scott back to punt. That's a lot better.
Yes, it is. Chargers are bringing the heat with a four-man rush.
Packers haven't done much play-action. They're going to have to go to a quicker passing game to get the ball moving. And avoid penalties.
No, but I think it's going to take a little bit for him to be integrated back in. Some of the calls are going to be different because they're going to want to get him in some one-on-one situations. Right now, I'd say the lack of play-action is what's killing them.
So, it's Jaire Alexander and Tramon Williams at CB on first down.
Looks like King is playing only dime. Chandon Sullivan is playing slot in the nickel right now.
Packers are playing small with Will Redmond as the inside linebacker with Martinez and the Chargers are running it in those situations.
The Packers don't want a LB on Hunter Henry, so they're playing a lot of DBs to make sure he's covered.
There's exactly the case. They had Alexander and Savage on him.
Third and 10. King is not in the game, so he might be out.
Nice blitz call there. Pettine dropped out a bunch of guys and brought Darnell Savage. Packers had the hot receiver covered.
Good initial move, but nothing there.
Yes, I would say that. That's why we'll see Campbell when he's ready.
He's probably having some trouble with his groin. They haven't said anything to us yet.
He has yet to throw for a TD.