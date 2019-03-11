Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

They should. Let's see how the Chargers come out. Are they going to load the box anticipating the run.
Philip Rivers is 8 of 10 for 132 yards in the first quarter.Chargers have had the ball for 11:13 of the first quarter.
Maybe. No question, you can't let the TOP go 11 minutes to 2 minutes the whole game.
Not a lot. He was the QBs coach. I'm sure Anthony Lynn is having a big say in how things are being called, although that was all done before the game.
He's good against the run, but I would have Bakthtiari and Jenkins pound on him some if I were LaFleur.
Bosa on Bulaga's side now.
Nice little screen but Williams has to follow Jenkins and take that outside.
End of the first quarter. CHARGERS 6, PACKERS 0
I thought I saw King start. But it's possible he is playing just in dime. However, Pettine has been playing dime almost the entire game.
I said in my prediction that the Chargers would come out firing with a new OC. It's going to be a matter of sustaining it.
False start on Jenkins is going to make it third and 6. Bad mistake.