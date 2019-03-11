Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

I think it depends on the team. You can play man, but if you've got both safeties back, it's not the same as singling everyone. Chargers used a lot of WRs that series.
Packers open up with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
Davante Adams showing his rust on the first play. Terrible block for Jones.
Flag down.. false start on Bulaga.
Good point. We'll see next series.
First pass to a receiver is to Adams. Now they've gotten him involved. And they're taking him out on third down.
Bosa just beat Bahktiari bad for a sack. Destroyed him.
Bosa with a great use of hands and speed to get inside Bakhtiari.
Coverage is much better, however and no damage done.
No, he's healthy. He's faced some top-notch rushers and had some blips. But that's only the second sack he's given up this year.
He's probably not going to average 50 yards a punt this season. These things average out. He's hit a few clunkers lately.
Flag down on the run. It's going to be holding. Z. Smith got held.
TE Virgil Green with the foul.
Packers are in dime coverage again. Melvin Gordon split out wide.
Lesson there, if you're going to undercut a route, you better get to the ball because that's exactly what's going to happen, especially with a guy as accurate as Rivers.
Alexander beaten for a 56-yard gain on a short pass over the middle.
I didn't see if Alexander got picked on that play.
Preston Smith with the pressure, but that's partially a coverage sack. Rivers stepped up and Smith still got to him.
Rivers had a missed communication with TE Hunter Henry I think. Seems like he wanted him to sit down there and not break in.
Good job by Kyler Fackrell reading the screen. Huge stop on third down.
Badgley will attempt a field goal from 40 yards...
It's good. CHARGERS 6, PACKERS 0.