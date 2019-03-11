Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Chargers are in a spread style offense this early.
Packers call timeout. They must not have had the right personnel in the game.
Rivers' best game ever was against the Packers. Threw for 503 yards in '15.
Kevin King is out of the game at right cornerback. Tony Brown in.
I saw King in discussion with the trainer and DB coach Jason Simmons before the game. It was a long discussion. I wonder if they're going to limit his snaps because of the groin injury.
Rivers is definitely hot. No pressure on him whatsoever. Gary and Fackrell are in at the OLB position.
Lots of man coverage so far.
Let's see, is that a catch? Yes, they're calling it a catch and the Chargers quickly get off a snap.
ILB Blake Martinez is hurt for the Packers.
Don't forget, they've got a new play-caller and they surely scripted this series with all kinds of changes. May take GB a bit to get used to what they're doing.
The guy's been doing it for years. He's tall and he knows arm angles.
Rivers had max protection and two-man route. Packers did a good job covering whoever it was he was hoping to hit.
Rivers goes down. I thought I saw a flag, but I guess not.
Very nice play by Preston Smith coming off his man to affect the throw. I'm not sure it was going to get through but either way, King was there, too.
Michael Badgley's 29-yard FG is good.
Chargers opening drive was 15 plays, 84 yards, 8 minutes, 4 seconds. 29-yard field goal. A good way to keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands.
I think allowing 8-minute drives that end in FGs isn't a bad thing if your offense is capable of scoring points.