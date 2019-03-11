Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Yes, they were very popular.
The Green 19 Packers Podcast.
Crosby kicks it 3 yards deep and King returns it. Illegal use of hands on the Chargers
Lots of time for Rivers on first down.
Melvin Gordon with a nice broken tackle of Kenny Clark and gets the first down.
Well played end around. Tramon Williams was there and forced the play right back to Preston Williams.
Four-man rush again. Rivers with a great throw to Hunter Henry.
Chargers going into no huddle now.
Packers are in their dime defense, one linebacker.
Austin Ekeler with his first carry.