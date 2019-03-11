Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

I don't know. I'm wondering. They seem to like the dime package with three safeties, which uses just Blake Martinez. If Burks were practicing well, I can't imagine they wouldn't use him, so they must feel he's not ready.
I thought Tonyan would be up this game, but I guess they're going to wait another week or so. I would say Sternberger will only see a handful of snaps on offense unless he surprises everyone and catches some balls. But don't look for him to play much.
Yeah, sure does. The Chargers are going to have to really get good for anyone to care.
So far so good. He's had a charmed start to the season and so we haven't seen him in the worst circumstances. But I've liked what I've seen so far.
TV advertising. Making the networks pay big for having LA access.
I'm not going to bail on myself this early in the season!
He's a cornerback although I believe KC experimented with him on offense a little bit.
No. That's not really possible. But they can double him when he splits out wide.
LA has been better pass blocking than run blocking, but they're going to want to establish the run more after firing OC Ken Whisenhunt.
National anthem, hang on.
No, looks more like a wrist guard.
I would guess 25-30 snaps.
I think it will be Tramon Smith.
Right now, it's looking like about 70-75%.
Casey Hayward one of the captains for the Chargers.
Packers call heads. It's heads. Packers defer and will kick.