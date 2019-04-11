Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

No, sure haven't. He's had some one-on-one situations where's he gotten beat. I don't think he's 100%
There's no resistance upfront. Huge holes.
He's not even playing. He's hurt.
They didn't really run the ball at all today.
Jones had eight carries for 30 yards.
Maybe they're going to need to practice on Wednesday.
Another field goal, this time from 44 yards, it's wide left.
Packers are still in it! (sarcasm)
I think I addressed this earlier.
With no timeouts and the 2-minute warning got to go deep down the middle here.
I don't know why you wouldn't throw it down the middle with the 2-minute warning coming up.