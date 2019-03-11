Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Padding Davante Adams' numbers now.
Williams was yelling at DBs coach Jason Simmons I think.
Not sure what that was about. I'll ask after the game.
Packers need quick hits, not long drives.
Well, give Jamaal Williams some credit. He's playing with fire in his belly.
Rodgers does a nice job of making the corner choose between him and Jamaal Williams. There's a score. A little way too late.
Bakhtiari gave up another inside pressure to Bosa there.
Rodgers all day and he takes it up the middle for a 2-point conversion. They need that kind of inspiring play about 10 minutes ago.
Yeah, I'm not sure I get the strategy. Now you only need one 2-point conversion I guess.
But if you miss it's a two-possession game.
Chargers set up for an onsides kick.
Crosby kicks and the officials blow the whistle. I'm not sure why.
So Crosby pooched it and they called it back. Now does he onsides?
Ah, that explains it. We can't hear the ref up here.
There's a flag down for something.
False start and offsides on Packers. The Chargers will make them kick again. I'm not sure I'd do that. Now they can onsides it.
Tony Brown was guilty of both penalties. Three special teams penalties on him.
Chaargers will start at their own 35.
No one getting off blocks. Gordon is stopped outside and there's no pursuit to him.
They can't stop anything against the run. Montravius Adams just got blown out of his gap.
Packers called a timeout.