Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

It's partially on the defense. They're making red-zone stops, but they're not forcing punts that set up good field position for the offense.
Chargers offensive line is dominating today. Totally controlling the line of scrimmage.
Every team has holes, but those are defiinitely two things Gutekunst has to address next year.
I don't think that was the best game of his career. I don't think the 158.3 was the best either. Not even close. He's been playing solidly. The narrative from other media has been that he's playing MVP football. I have not been supporting that narrative. He was playing good football.
Up to this point, turnovers have been the best thing they've done. This is the first game they haven't had any key ones that i can remember.
Field goal is good, but I think we've got a penalty on the Packers that is going to give LA a first down.
It happens. Players play poorly, game plans are bad in some weeks. The bigger question is what do they do from here.
Chargers take over at the 1.
Took Gordon one snap to score a TD.
RB Melvin Gordon has 14 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
I can't say I blame Lynn for that. One yard is like taking candy from a baby against this defense.
Yep, and then SF after that. We'll know a lot more after those two games.
I probably would. LaFleur won't.
You have to commit to stopping the run. Make it a priority. It's not a priority for this defense. Avoiding big plays and playing well in the red zone are.
Chargers delivering hits that are hurting themselves.
S Jaylen Watkins down after hitting Allison. Allison is bent over and down as well, although now he's walking off the field.
He's not having as good a year as two years ago. About the same as last year. But that said, he's not playing terrible. He's going up against one of the best pass rushers in the game. Tough to throw shutouts.
I don't think they were ever dominant. They were getting a ton of sacks. They were still giving up lots of yards. It caught up with them today. No pressure, lots of yards, no turnovers.