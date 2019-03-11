Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Yeah, that's kind of a mystery. He's a straight-line speed guy and there doesn't seem to be the need for that type in this offense.
Firing their offensive coordinator has seemed to given them some life.
Packers have been outgained so far, 329 to 74.
I don't think you can put it on 17. I think the game plan didn't work early because of the penalties and horrible blocking. But I thought they didn't adjust well to that. None of the quick passing and patience to get down the field.
That should have been a completion to MVS. Rodgers threw it in the dirt.
Here's another third and long.
There's no deception in what they're doing, no play-action, no jet sweeps, a few screens, but little else.
Good question. I don't know that he's not ready.
Crosby will try a 54-yard field goal. It's good. CHARGERS 19, PACKERS 3.
There was no one open. He's hoping Kumerow breaks a tackle or gets enough yards that they can go for it on fourth down. Looked to me like it was a backside route. No one open on the other side.
That's just a back-breaker. Exactly what the Chargers needed. Play-action, one-on-one and Alexander couldn't close the gap.
Rivers is so accurate, too.
That's the end of the third quarter. CHARGERS, 19, PACKERS 3
Play-action on first down.
This is the second really good quarterback the Packers have faced this season and they are close to losing both of those games.
QBs they've beaten: Trubisky, Cousins, Flacco, Prescott, Stafford, Carr, Moore.
You can make an argument for Stafford and Prescott, but I don't think either is close to Rivers and probably not as good as Wentz.