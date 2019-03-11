Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

They better figure out what the Chargers did to totally take away their offense because other teams are going to copy it.
Great effort by Gordon to nearly get that TD. It's down to the 1. Packers have no answer. They're just wilting under the time of possession difference.
Gordon for 1 yard and a TD and the Chargers are finally in the end zone.
The 10-minute difference in time of possession doesn't seem like that much, but it has been devastating for the defense. They look helpless right now.
That was six plays, 27 yards, 3:20.
Sure they do, but I doubt they do today.
I think the Chargers did a nice job of taking away anything down field and Rodgers hasn't been as patient as he was in previous games. I think they made a mistake not running the ball early in the game. It took away all the play-action they had been using.
Smith gets the ball to the 40 on that return. You can see his speed if he can ever get some blocking.
I'm not sure he'll need to.
Rodgers is going no-huddle now, trying to get something going.
They're into Chargers territory.
Running the ball isn't bad as long as you're going no-huddle.
It doesn't take that much time off the clock and it keeps the pass rushers honest.
Chargers have an injury so there's a timeout.