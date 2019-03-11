Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

They finally got some pressure on Rivers and made him hit the underneath crosser. Great job by Tramon Williams of closing.
Here comes the field goal unit.
Badgley from 43 yards... it's good. CHARGERS 12, PACKERS 0.
Chargers lead in time of possession, 22:00 to 13:19.
Well, not exactly. They have yet to score a touchdown.
I can't imagine that made one bit of difference. That is no excuse whatsoever.
Man, they almost never have a lane open on special teams returns. I can't remember seeing one all year.
Packers also committed a penalty.
Teams have bad games. They just do. But this team shouldn't be this bad on offense.
I'll bet you that Rodgers is going to just start throwing to Adams now to try to get a drive going.
I'd double him, if I were the Chargers.
Casey Hayward on him right now.
There's an RPO, I think. Rodgers should have given it to Jones. He wanted Adams deep, but he was double covered.
On first and 10, they've got to be better. These second and 10s are leading to third and 15s.
Rodgers has to commit to taking the easy money here.
That play actually had a chance. It looked like Adams might have short-armed that.
He was going to get hit if he caught it though.
Blocked punt. Special teams again.
BJ Goodson got beaten for that block. Chargers take over at the 27.
This is an old-fashioned butt kicking.