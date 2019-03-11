Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

That would be a good start.
Definitely. It's a formula Doug Pederson showed worked against this team. Burks is playing more but Pettine has safeties (and sometimes Alexander) on Henry....
They'll all tell you they're playing hurt. Which is true. Sometimes the other guy is pretty good too.
Yup. Made a stop earlier.
Came out for one play, then a penalty. He's up "just in case."
Any team speed has caused them issues....
Chargers just destroy the run on first down. They knew what was coming on the first play.B
Not sure what Kumerow was doing there. He slowed down. If he had kept going he would have out run the defender.
Pretty good throw by Rodgers.
They got a one-on-one on third and long and took their shot.
Well, he's throwing to the guy who was open and Kumerow was, but he didn't accelerate into the route.
BJ Goodson now on the field for the Packers. No more dime package.
Now they got to dime on second and 8.
I don't know how that happens. Looks like it's a zone, but no one drops deep and covers the middle. Really bad.
I don't know if they're blowing coverages or just playing that poorly.
Oh, Melvin Gordon has come to play today.
It's not over, but it's not good if they score a TD.