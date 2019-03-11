Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Rivers is putting on a clinic. No pass rush, all day to throw, no one who can cover a tight end.
The only good thing you can say is that the Chargers have 221 yards and six points to show for it.
Boy, Alexander needed to turn and run for that. Got caught looking at the QB and wasn't in position to pick that off.
Would have been a huge play.
Third and five coming. Chargers call timeout with 34 seconds left.
No, I'm just making the point that despite how horrible they've been playing, they're still only down 6-0. Pretty incredible.
They have all the time in the world. They've got two timeouts left.
They just did and that's when Rivers hit Gordon on Martinez.
Kevin King is in the game.
Old man Rivers with just a great play to keep that drive going. Fackrell had him dead to rights and he made a Favre play there shoveling it to Gordon.
There's a missed assignment. That was Redmond's guy. They were in man coverage it appeared.
Za'Darius Smith has drawn a holding penalty. Huge play by him.
Smith spit the double team and if not held probably would have had a sack.
First and 20 at the 24 with 16 seconds left.
Looks like the Packers switche to zone there. It kept the Chargers in front of the sticks but they've got a shot at the end zone with 9 seconds left.
Maybe the biggest play of the game coming up here.
Packers look like they're in zone again.
Another stop. Chargers will have to kick a field goal. Rivers was expecting a different route.
Badgley kicks a 34-yard field goal. CHARGERS 9, PACKERS 0.
Packers were outgained 250 yards to 50 yards in the first half.
Aaron Rodgers was 6 of 9 for 35 yards.
Packers have 7 rushes for 31 yards.
Chargers have run 35 plays, Packers 18.
OK I'm tagging off with Jim.
Fun times in L.A. How y'all doin?