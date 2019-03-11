Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

He'll have to pay a ticket. Not a big deal. The big thing is whether the NFL will suspend him. We won't know that for a while, probably not until the off-season.
Better. He played a lot more though. He was a starter. He faded down the stretch, however. I think he had a back issue.
I have relatives there and visit often. Stay safe. I know one group of relatives evacuated.
Stands are pretty empty right now. I guess fans are out enjoying the sun or are late arrivals. We're expecting a full stadium.
Good question. I don't know the answer, but I would guess WR Ryan Grant.
It's awesome. I'm at the 50-yard line, and I feel like I'm close enough to hear the snap count. I'll try to post a photo if I can figure out how.
I think it's going to be tougher than everyone thinks. It could be a field goal game. I expect the Chargers to throw a lot of different stuff at GB offensively. Packers have to stop the run today to win.
They don't really need him. Remember, he was out on the street for a reason. He was signed basically as insurance with Adams hurt. I don't think he'll be around much longer.
Chargers will be without DTs Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane and S Rodric Teamer. Those are the starters.
I think they try to run it early. See if LA can stand up to the heat with two of their DL hurt. Make Joey Bosa respect the run. Then they open it up with play-action later.