Live game blog: Packers at L.A. Chargers

Hello everyone, welcome to sunny California where it's in the 70s, the wind is at a minimum and I'm in an outdoor press box!
In case you missed it, WR Davante Adams is active today. So is rookie TE Jace Sternberger, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday. One surprise inactive is CB Josh Jackson.
Yes, very well represented. Stands are about a fifth full right now, but it's almost all Packers fans.
No smoke, thankfully. I'm not sure that's true everywhere in LA today.
Bad fit and for some reason he has not handled the mental part of being in the NFL. He's not dumb and he has played in big games. Something's just off.
I don't know. I'm thinking we might see a lot of two back sets with the two halfbacks and then a halfback and fullback.
I don't know, but I would imagine he is.
I suppose they could do that. But I don't think they've lost three linemen in a game and if they did one of the starters was banged up.
Not much. I think like Gutekunst often says, they're going to explore everything. I'm sure he did.
His base salary is $20 million. I think there are roster bonuses that count for more, but I'd have to look it up.
He's actually playing a decent amount. More than Fackrell. But they don't take Z. and P. Smith out of the game that often. They're both playing 80% of the snaps.
To trade someone, you have to have value. The hardest time to trade somebody is when they aren't playing well.
Ravens had two weeks to prepare for this game. They haven't faced a QB as good as Lamar Jackson. John Harbaugh has supposedly held back some stuff for this game. Ravens have an excellent defense.