Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Personal foul, hit out of bounds.
Here comes the flag. I'm not sure about that, but they're always going to throw it when it's a well-known QB.
Safeties were back there, good down to run. Nice blocking by Allison to keep Jones clean.
Now we'll see if the offense can respond.
Didn't get to the 25 that time.
Sullivan back for the kickoff again.
Reid gives you so much deception in the backfield that guys like Martinez get distracted and lose their guys. They need to be more disciplined.
PAT is good. PACKERS 14, CHIEFS 7.
Yeah, that has to be Martinez. Looks like all the fakes in the backfield confused him.
Not sure if that was the safety or if it was Blake Martinez, but someone fell off Kelce after Moore got out of the pocket.
I thought I just explained that.
King has been matching up with Kelce quite a bit. That seems to be their strategy.
Alexander can cover Watkins man to man, so leave him out there.
Hill is in the slot and that's where Tramon plays. They're giving him help whenever they can. They aren't going to have him covering Hill by himself down after down.
Yeah, Hill is pretty fast.
That play had a chance to go a long way, but Darnell Savage just made one heckuva play chasing from the other side. He closed so quickly McCoy couldn't get down the field very far.