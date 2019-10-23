Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

There's some rush. Za'Darius Smith with his eighth sack of the season.
You have to be careful with pressure. You don't want to leave Kelce, Hill and Watkins man-on-man a whole bunch..
A lot of quick throws, but the O-line is doing a nice job, too.
Redmond put a shoulder into Kelce as Savage tried to tackle him. I think he gave Kelce the momentum to escape.
Still haven't seen Kelce yet.
Nice looking run play there. They're going to use Hill a lot to deceive the defense. They don't have to give him the ball for him to be effective.
Amos slowed down but he got a little bit lucky that he arrived right when the ball got there.
Two safeties covering the fastest guy on the field.
Great play by Amos breaking up that deep ball. Amos perfectly timed drop into coverage.
KC will be moved back for an illegal double-team block. They're not doing anything right anywhere.
RB Aaron Jones has 79 total yards in the first quarter on six touches. Only 4 of the yards are rushing.
Jamaal Williams up the middle for 1 and a TD with an assist from Vitale.
Second and goal at the 1.
Rodgers taking advantage of a lot of man coverage. KC can't seem to cover these short out routes.