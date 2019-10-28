Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Reid probably should have punted there. I'm not sure you want to give the Packers the ball at the 40. You just showed you could hold them when they're pinned back.
Looked like one of my drives back when I golfed.
Harrison Butker will attempt a 50-yard field goal. Wide left. What a hook.
Moore looking a little jumpy in the pocket early on. He was definitely expecting a blitz. It didn't come. Good coverage.
Packers handled the deception in that play.
How do you not complete a 5-yard hitch.
That's two guys who haven't worked together much. Ugly.
The Packers were lucky that wasn't Tyreek Hill.
Not a good punt. Short and down the middle with not a lot of hang time.
Good test for Scott here.
Should have thrown it away.
Rodgers is fast, but not as fast as Tanoh Kpassagnon.
Good clean hit. Brutal but clean.
Rodgers was waiting for Graham to get open there. He might have wanted the TE to take it up the field.
Packers take over on their own 18.
Shepherd with the fair catch.
Yes, they have the best special teams coach in the business, Dave Toub.
Shepherd is back for the punt return.
Good challenge for LaFleur. No timeout allowed.
The replay overturns the play and the Chiefs face fourth down.