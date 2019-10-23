Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Actually, they're challenging the spot.
Packers are going to challenge the Watkins catch for a first down.
Alexander was playing Sammy Watkins on that done and Tramon was on Hill.
Chiefs decide to pound the ball on their first drive. Going to set up a third and short.
Sometimes, but I think it's him battling the powers that be about what a hold is. Plus, you gain a reputation as a guy who holds and you're stuck with it. Refs watch film.
We've seen the shovel to a running back. I think they did it to Jamaal Williams last week, didn't they?
RB Aaron Jones starts out the game with three catches for 23 yards on the first drive. Looks a lot like the way the game started last week against Oakland.
Well, they're stopping him running the ball, but they're not stopping him catching it.
He's got no choice, right? There's no Adams. He has to throw it to those guys.
Terrific drive to start the game. 10 plays, 74 yards, 6:17.
Not going to stop that. Jones in for the TD on what is a 4-yard TD pass from Rodgers.
Second and 3 at the 4-yard line.
Wow, that was a TD-saving tackle. I thought Jones was into the end zone. Still, it's a 17-yard gain.
David Bakhtiari. No. 5 of the season, I believe.
Jones for the TD, but this is coming back.
He's getting it there though.