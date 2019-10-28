Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

The ruling on the field stands on Jake Kumerow's 34-yard catch. Chiefs charged with a timeout for challenging.
I can't see them overturning it.
That's a 34-yard gain if it stands.
Based on the way they've ruled on these, it's a wasted challenge. They never overturn them.
Reid is not challenging so far. Pretty close.
Lot of heat on Rodgers on that throw. Chiefs did not bite on the play-action and three guys were bearing down on Rodgers when he threw it.
Graham was open at the end of that route, Rodgers just overthrew it a little, but he threw it there because KC jumped. Free down.
The bunch formations help someone get open quickly so Rodgers has a hot read if there's a blitz.
Packers coming out in a lot of different bunch formations. They're anticipating blitzes from Spagnuolo.
Delay of game there. Odd. No reason that should have happened.
Just positioned himself to jump for the catch.
Great coverage, but an even better play by Kumerow to separate at the end of that route.
Chiefs rushed just three on third down and spied Rodgers. Wonder if we'll see that all game long.
Just like last week, Rodgers goes to his back early.
Vitale out wide in empty backfield.
Chiefs are going to be loading the box I suspect to stop Jones.