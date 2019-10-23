Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Two wides, two tight ends to start.
Not bad, he got it pas the 25.
CB Chandon Sullivan is back for the kickoff.
No, he'll play when he's ready.
I got to smell the smoke. I walked through a big portion of the parking lot because they had me parking in the baseball stadium practically.
Packers call tails. It is heads. Chiefs win and defer. Packers will receive.
Great electric guitar version of the national anthem. Thought it was Jimi Hendrix except he had a Mahomes-like haircut.
Hang on, national anthem.
I think if the Packers run the ball, they'll have a good chance of winning.
Listed as a wrist. I'll try to ask him about it after the game.
I will try to get some in. Thanks for the suggestion.
They should be better after a week of healing. Neither was listed as questionable, so I think they're good to go.
Blake Martinez hurt his wrist this week and has a club on his right hand. But he is active.
I don't know. It's all about having players. Nagy doesn't have a QB. It's as simple as that. I don't know if he's a good coach, but he doesn't have a QB. It starts there.
700 right now. Ask me again in the first quarter. We'll be way over 1,000.
I stay overnight. But I have a vicious dog at home. Don't try to steal my TV.