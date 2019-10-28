Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

10 plays, 75 yards, 4:56. CHIEFS 24, PACKERS 24.
Easy TD by Damien Williams and we have a tie game.
Ball is at the 3. It's the Detroit game in reverse.
And now there's a penalty on Tramon Williams, ,hands to the face.
Right through Kelce's hands.
That was six. Couold the Packers be much luckier.
Your corner can't get over there.
Hill is hard to cover man to man because they motion him so much.
Now Sammy Watkins is heating up. That's not a good thing. He had been pretty quiet. Now they've got Hill and Watkins threatening.
True. But they can't cover everything and if you're playing both safeties back, the middle of the field belongs to the ILB and safeties.
It's Duvernay-Tardif, the right guard. That's a big loss for KC. They're already without two starts on the OL.
KC offensive lineman down.
Anytime they're running play-action, they seem to be so much more successful. They're just sucking the linebackers out of position.
Now that they're running it, look for some more play-action.
Seems like he wants to pound the ball now.
Moore looks like he's cooled off. He's not throwing with much accuracy, but I also don't see Reid running all the deception he was running earlier.
Rodgers is 21 of 31 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, 111.0 rating.
In my opinion he tried to put it in a place where only one of his guys could catch it, either Graham or Williams. I'm not sure if his thought was Graham or Williams. We won't know that until we talk with him.