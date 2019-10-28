Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Whatever the case, that's a tremendous completion.
He might have been throwing it to Graham for all we know.
I don't know if he was throwing it to Williams, but he put it right in his chest.
Rodgers, left for dead, just made an incredible throw to Jamaal Williams for a TD.
No running backs in the backfield.
I don't know why guys go for that fake Rodgers gives on the scramble, but it's a good move.
Tyran Mathieu really made a nice play. He faked like he was blitzing and then jammed Geronimo at hte line. Then he nearly intercepted the pass.
They're picking it up just enough. But as you've noticed the ball is not getting out to the backs. That's because the backs have to stay in and block. So, it's a trade off for both sides.
And now it's the end of the third quarterback. Ball on the 12 when play resumes.
Perfect circumstance, Chiefs blitz, corners are in man and Rodfgers escapes.
Actually, it's a sack because he ran for zero.
Flea-flicker and it winds up with Rodgers scrambling. Odd.
Huge play because KC's defense has to come right back out on the field. KC has not had the ball much.
Looked like Tyler Lancaster caused it and recovered it.
There's the break the Packers wanted, LeSean McCoy coughs it up and Lancaster recovers.