Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Nice gain by Lazard on the screen. But if that was a KC receiver, that's a TD. That's where speed matters.
Rodgers seems to know KC is going to blitz when it's an empty backfield. We might see more of that from now on.
Got a little bit of something going here on this drive. It's not been pretty but they've been getting first downs.
Bakhtiari is back in the game.
That was a smart play. Graham stayed in and blocked and when he wasn't challenged, released into the flat for a first down.
That was a great recovery by Ward. I thought that was a completion for sure from way up here.
Definitely, he would make a difference.
No, but maybe they should after that play.
Alex Light in the game for Bakhtiari.
LT David Bakhtiari is down and leaving the field.
They're starting to move the ball some.
But he is having to make more plays outside of the pocket as time goes on. Not sure that's good.
That was a heckuva throw from Rodgers. Sidearm while falling down.
Should have hired him in '99.
Aaron Jones is back and will start the second half.
No, not at all. Pettine won that third down with a nice fake blitz.
There's a successful fake blitz. Pettine put six guys upfront and then dropped two exactly into the zones where Moore wanted to throw.
Chiefs do such a good job of getting the defense moving and then cutting back.
Nice job by Jaire Alexander reading that. But if he drifts up like that again, Moore is going to pump fake in the flat and throw behind him.
They are playing so far off Hill, that that route is open a lot. But Reid is doing a great job motioning him and making the corners work to find him.
Much better tackle by Amos on McCoy. Saved a first down or long play.
I'm surprised KC didn't check into a run.
Pettine going with pass rushers this half. Fackrell, P. Smith and Z. Smith in the game together on first down.
McCoy gets the first down.