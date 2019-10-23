Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

I don't think it's that Pettine hasn't adjusted, I think he's trying to keep the Packers in the game by making KC work for drives. He's trying not to give up big plays.
They did, but you need someone who can do something with the ball.
At this point, he's counting on the front four delivering and they're not.
Pettine is sending combinations of rushers but he's not selling out with six-man rushes. It would be a disaster because you've seen how quickly Moore can get the ball to McCoy or Hill.
That's what they have been doing. They started out the game sitting back in zone and got destroyed, so Spagnuolo started bringing the heat. It has definitely worked.
It shouldn't be that hard to run the ball.
LaFleur's best bet is to get back to running the ball and see if he can hit the occassional play-action pass. KC's offense is on a roll and he's got to keep them off the field.
They look lost on defense, but on offense, they lost Jones and that's just a killer. Everything revolves around him.
The Chiefs said, forget it, we're blitzing, and they sacked Rodgers. Nice way to end the half for KC, not so much for GB.
3 seconds left ball on the Packers 43.
The only reason I can think Rodgers didn't run out of bounds is he wanted to try a Hail Mary.
KC lost Bashaud Breeland, so they are think in the secondary.