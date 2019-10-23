Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

I'm not sure what play Jones got hurt on. Anyone see anything?
RB Aaron Jones has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable.
11 plays, 74 yards, 3:03. CHIEFS 17, PACKERS 14.
Harrison Butker with a 28-yard field goal.
That was a nice rush call. He dropped two, but he brought Fackrel and Savage and it created confusion upfront. KC will have to kick a field goal.
I think Pettine is going to back off the blitzing and make Moore beat him with lots of defenders in coverage.
If they can't get pressure with four then they're in trouble. They need to play zone and tackle better. The front four needs to pick it up.
So, if you blitz, as Pettine did there, they just throw a quick out to McCoy where the blitzer is.
They are running play-action on almost every play. I'm not sure if it's really doing anything, but the backs are getting open.
The receiver position lacks speed. There's athleticism but not the flat out speed the Chiefs have. There are games that doesn't serve Kansas City that well. Some games they could use big guys like the Packers have. Like when they play NE.
They have. That's why they've drafted Alexander, Savage, Gary, etc....
This poor tackling has something to do with the Chiefs. Those guys are lightning fast. Someone like Amos isn't going to bring a guy like that down in the open field unless he has a clear shot at him.
Packers don't have skill players like that. Not even close.
Chiefs on the move again.
I can't say it too many times. All the play-action, wide receiver action, fakes, make the defense pause to diagnose the play. That's why teams do that. LaFleur's offense is based on the same thing.
What would the score be if the Chiefs could catch a couple of passes.
Smith is walking off the field on his own powere.
OLB Preston Smith is down and in some pain
Kelce running right through Kevin King and now Preston Smith is hurt.