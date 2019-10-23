Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Chiefs have 42 yards on nine carries.
Scott with a nice job of getting that punt off and hitting it well.
They knew Rodgers was going to throw short to Kumerow on that blitz and just covered him up.
The Chiefs really have this thing figured out. They studied this team jduring their 10 days off. They seem to have a real bead on their tendencies.
Mike Pennel, the ex-Packer with the tackle.
Chiefs were blitzing backside and Rodgers didn't have time to get rid of it.
That thing had no chance.
There was a screen that wasn't a screen.
Damien Wilson better be careful, he almost got called for another late hit.
Going to have to hit some of those quick, high-percentage passes to keep drives going. Chiefs aren't giving up anything deep.
Rodgers under some pressure and how that wasn't picked off, I don't know. Bashaud Breeland, the ex-Packer caught those last year.
Packers start at their own 25.
He leads the team in that department.
Just like the play LaFleur dialed up for Aaron Jones.j
Hardman on the end around and he runs through the defense like there's no one there.
We officially have a ballgame, folks.
Chiefs wouldn't have signed him if Chad Henne hadn't gotten hurt in camp.
Za'Darius Smith is back in the game.