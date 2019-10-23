Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

I mean, watch some of these plays, the receivers are running all over the place. The Packers can't blitz or someone is going to be wide open.
Reid is making it hard to pressure. He's using a lot of motion to keep everyone slowed down.
Smith is walking off the field on his own.
This is a real one. Might be the ankle he's been dealing with.
OLB Za'Darius Smith is down and being attended to.
Chiefs want a late hit on Moore, but they're not going to get it.
Packers catch a nice break there. Sammy Watkins wide open over the middle and he drops it. Would have been a first down and more.
Chiefs are starting on their own 38.
Yes, Lazard and MVS both have short catches.
Aaron Rodgers is 9 of 12 for 138 yards and a touchdown, 140.3 rating.
I guess the positive part was he hit it out of bounds so there was no return.
Scott with another clunker of a punt. He's the one guy they've been able to count on.
Best not to take a big chance there.
Came at Rodgers again and even if that was complete to Graham it wasn't going to be a first down.
Didn't need to tackle Rodgers out of bounds that time. Big time sack right between Bulaga and Williams.
Against a defense that ranks 29th against the run.
Packers have seven carries for 20 yards.