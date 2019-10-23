Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

My tummy's a little sour, but probably has more to do with the nachos I had.
I am. I made my pick because I thought the Packers were due for a stinker and they have a history of producing those here. I deserve all the second-guessing because KC is without six starters. But I think Matt Moore can be an effective quarterback in Andy Reid's offense and I think he'll be efficient.
They want to see if they can turn him around. It's going to take time. He's a long-term project and I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't play much at all this year.
Yes, I do. I think there will be a lot of mis-direction plays, play-action, end arounds, screens, etc...
This place is haunted for the Packers.
Considering I was 5 years old, no.
You can be both of those?
Exactly that, speculation.
I'm taking a wait and see approach on everybody but the Saints and Eagles. I think they are the class of the NFC. The others, like the Packers and 49ers, are having great seasons, but I need to see more.
The entire AFC is pretty bad, really.
Like I said, I think zone is going to be the answer. Then on third downs bring the heat.
We don't get to see anything significant, just warm-up drills, so no.
I don't think Martinez will be on him a lot. I expect Oren Burks to be in the game a lot.
Until he fumbles or goes the wrong direction.
That's why I'm drinking water, too!
They're going to have to play a lot of zone. I can't see playing a lot of man with Watkins and Hill together for the first time since Week 1. I'd keep both safeties back and make the Chiefs beat me on the ground.