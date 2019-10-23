Live game blog: Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Live

Water and coffee. Gotta stay hydrated.
Run defense. They need to run, run and run some more.
He's been OK. Typical for a rookie. He's not a starter so he doesn't get a lot of time to work on his man, but he does get a lot of pass rushers. He's playing hard, which was a knock on him. He just needs to keep working on pass rushing moves.
They might, but the indication was they were sticking with Shepherd.
Good question. High ankle sprains come in different degrees and some heal in less than a month. Let's see how much he plays. It's possible they just use him in the nickel and dime.
A little bit. Might indicate how much they plan on running the ball.
Andy Reid will have a bunch of stuff for the Packers after 10 days to prepare.
A little. I thought Emanuel Sanders might be someone they would consider, but Gutekunst is shrewd and values his draft picks. The offense is humming and Adams will be back soon.
Depends on the price, but I'm guessing not.
Yeah, a really long drive would be big, but I also think going out and setting the tone with your defense is always key on the road.
I can't afford to nail bite, I'm on deadline!
Greetings everyone, how is everyone doing this fine evening? Let's hear where from where people are checking in.