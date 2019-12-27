Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Lions drive was 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:52.
Ervin on the kick return.
The Lions are on a roll. They've got all the confidence. Packers just imploding. Block in the back, so they'll start at the 10.
The Packers need a 10-play, 90-yard drive.
WR Kenny Golladay is being evaluated for a concussion. He's got three catches for 72 yards.
And now RB Aaron Jones is down. Got his hand stepped on.
Jones is up and headed to the sideline. I'll keep an eye out on him.
It is Jones' right hand and they're looking at him on the bench.
Rodgers gets the Lions with 12 men on the field and hits Graham down the middle for 18 yards. Huge play.
Dexter Williams in the game for Jones.
We've hit the 2-minute warning.
Packers have two timeouts left.
Jones is shaking his hand. I kind of doubt he would do that if it were broken, but I'm speculating of course.
They have him holding a football and they are trying to rip it out to see what his grip is like.
Now Rodgers is warming up a little bit. Got Adams on Darrius Slay and laid a perfect pass over his shoulder. Great catch by Adams.
Ervin with a nice burst up the middle for 10 yards. Still 1:30 to go.
Packers have plenty of time to keep running the ball.
Wow, Geronimo Allison has to protect the ball. That's the second time in three weeks he got it stripped at the end of a play and it bounced out of bounds.
Rodgers got the blitz and lofted it up to Adams.
Third and 5. They can run it here. They have two timeouts.
Aaron Jones is back in the game.