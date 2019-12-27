Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Lucas Patrick is in the game for C Corey Linsley, who was taken to the locker room.
Throwing to MVS against Darius Slay is not a high percentage throw.
Patricia is winning the coaching game right now. Packers can't get anyone open and when they do, they can't hit him.
C Corey Linsley is questionable with a back injury.
He got some pressure there, but on that play I didn't see any quick throws he had open. Maybe Jones running into the middle, but it was iffy.
Lions to start at the 20 after the touchbck.
Yeah, they are now. That's why those early misses were so critical. They gained some confidence and the Packers are losing theirs.
Alexander playing that zone perfectly. Came up and made the tackle before the sticks.
And then he gets beat coming across the middle deep for a 40-yard gain.
Yeah, this is turning into a nightmare game for the Packers. They have to get their pass rush going.
Drawing a holding penalty is a good way to start. That was Fackrell with the pressure.
Blough unfazed against the blitz. Just stood in there and hit the hot read.
Lions score a TD here and this is more than a ballgame.
Pettine is starting to bring a safety up to play the run and that's leaving some openings in the secondary.
On second and long he's got both safeties back.
Now the frustration is starting to come through. Alexander has the play stopped and throws down Amendola.
Lions will have first and goal at the 7.
Blough with almost a miracle TD throw. Just out of the outstretched hands of Lacy.
Heck of a play by cornerback Chandon Sullivan to stop Blough at the goal line. But the Lions are going to go for it.
Eazy peezy. Packers are about to be down, 14-0.