Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

And the Lions just bring the heat and down goes Rodgers.
Something to remember is that Patricia is the one who first showed a way to beat the Rams last year. Teams copied some of what he did. I think he has LaFleur's number today.
Run defense getting gashed today. Packers look slow and tired.
Lions have rushed the ball 9 times for 63 yards.
Very nice tackle by Adrian Amos in the openfield. Here's where the Packers can do some damage. Third and 13.
Packers just loaded up the secondary and rushed four. Nothing there for Blough and the Lions will have to punt.
Ervin calls for the fair catch at the last second. Packers take over at the 34.
I don't make assessments after two series. Listless implies no interest.
They're playing like it today.
I think they got off to a bad start and have not been able to gain any rhythm. They've missed two big pass plays that could have resulted in points but wound up in punts.
Jones with his first 10-plus run. That's a huge gain.
Now the Lions are creeping a safety up to the line of scrimmage.