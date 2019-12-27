Live game blog: Packers at Detroit Lions

Tonyan in at fullback again.
That's a little better. Make the Lions keep defending against Jones. Then you can hit them with the passing game.
Nothing wrong with those two runs. Now it's third and 4. Manageable as we head to the second quarter.
Boy, that was one of the fastest first quarters I can remember.
Not nearly as good. They're missing Ashawn Robinson.
They weren't stacking it to start the game as far as I could tell. I saw some two-safety looks that the Packers seemed to throw against.
It is, but teams still really fear Rodgers and what he can do with Adams on the outside.
Easy pitch and catch to Jones for the first down. That's another easy way to get the ball to Jones.
Safeties were back on that run, the Packers really need to break one on one of those runs.
You have to be kidding me. How did Adams catch that ball. I was about to rip Rodgers for not hitting a wide open Lazard coming across the middle.
This is going to be challeneged.
I'm not sure why he didn't hit Lazard over the middle there. It was a sure first down.
So, as we expected, it's incomplete. Third and 8.